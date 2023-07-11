Today, the menu at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground in Wimbledon features two matches in the quarterfinals, including a matchup between Andrey Rublev (No. 7 ranking) and Novak Djokovic (No. 2). If you're searching for how to watch, check out ESPN, which has the live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: July 11

July 11 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 11

Match Round Match Time Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiullin Quarterfinal 9:15 AM ET Andrey Rublev vs. Novak Djokovic Quarterfinal 9:45 AM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Rublev vs. Djokovic

Rublev has won one tournament so far this year, with an overall record of 35-13.

Djokovic has come out on top in three tournaments so far this year, putting up an overall 31-4 match record.

In his 48 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Rublev has played an average of 27.1 games.

On grass, Rublev has played nine matches this year, totaling 33.6 games per match while winning 56.3% of games.

Rublev has won 83.4% of his service games so far this year, and 26.3% of his return games.

Djokovic has played 35 matches this year across all court surfaces, averaging 27.8 games per match and winning 60.2% of those games.

Djokovic averages 35.5 games per match and 10.9 games per set in four matches on grass courts this year.

Djokovic has compiled a service game winning percentage of 87.2% on all surfaces (424-for-486 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 33.2% (162-for-488 in return games).

Bet on Rublev or Djokovic to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Daniil Medvedev Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2 Round of 16 Christopher Eubanks Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 16 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 16 Carlos Alcaraz Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 16

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.