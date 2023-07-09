Sunday's contest at Nationals Park has the Texas Rangers (52-38) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (35-54) at 12:05 PM ET (on July 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (8-1, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin (5-10, 5.22 ERA).

Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 58 times and won 34, or 58.6%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 8-2, a 80% win rate, when favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Rangers have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the most runs (529) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

