Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .437, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 45th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
  • In 74.4% of his games this year (67 of 90), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (32.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Semien has had an RBI in 37 games this year (41.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 53 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 45
.278 AVG .264
.341 OBP .333
.433 SLG .440
20 XBH 19
4 HR 7
23 RBI 33
25/19 K/BB 35/20
5 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 5.22 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.593 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6 K/9 ranks 64th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.