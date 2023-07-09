Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .284 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 73.1% of his 78 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 78), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this year (43.6%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (17.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 32 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.273
|AVG
|.295
|.333
|OBP
|.348
|.538
|SLG
|.423
|20
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|29
|31/12
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (5-10) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.22), 66th in WHIP (1.593), and 64th in K/9 (6).
