Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while batting .309.
- Duran is batting .250 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 45 of 69 games this season (65.2%), including 24 multi-hit games (34.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.352
|AVG
|.264
|.397
|OBP
|.291
|.631
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|13
|33/9
|K/BB
|34/1
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old's 5.22 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.593 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
