Lane Thomas will lead the Washington Nationals into a matchup with Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB play with 122 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball with a .462 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have a league-high .275 batting average.

Texas has the most prolific offense in baseball, scoring 5.9 runs per game (526 total runs).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.200).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

Heaney has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Heaney will try to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 16 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Astros L 12-11 Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Dane Dunning Brennan Bernardino 7/5/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals - Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.