Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (52-37) against the Washington Nationals (34-54) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-5) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (1-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Rangers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 34, or 59.6%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 11-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (526) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).

Rangers Schedule