The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.268 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .440, fueled by 39 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 75.3% of his games this season (67 of 89), with at least two hits 29 times (32.6%).

He has hit a home run in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.6% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this season (59.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .278 AVG .268 .341 OBP .335 .433 SLG .447 20 XBH 19 4 HR 7 23 RBI 33 25/19 K/BB 35/19 5 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings