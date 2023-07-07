Hubert Hurkacz (No. 18 in world) will match up against Lorenzo Musetti (No. 16) today in the main attraction of a 16-match slate in Wimbledon in , , which includes the round of 64 and the round of 32. If you're searching for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Rounds: Round of 64, Round of 32

Round of 64, Round of 32 Date: July 7

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 7

Match Round Match Time Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Christopher O'Connell vs. Jiri Vesely Round of 64 6:00 AM ET Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Round of 64 7:15 AM ET Lorenzo Musetti vs. Hubert Hurkacz Round of 32 7:15 AM ET Matteo Berrettini vs. Alex de Minaur Round of 64 7:15 AM ET Jason Kubler vs. Nicolas Jarry Round of 64 7:15 AM ET Jannik Sinner vs. Quentin Halys Round of 32 8:00 AM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Yosuke Watanuki Round of 64 8:00 AM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexandre Muller Round of 64 8:30 AM ET Guido Pella vs. Roman Safiullin Round of 32 8:30 AM ET Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Mikael Ymer Round of 32 8:35 AM ET Cameron Norrie vs. Christopher Eubanks Round of 64 9:15 AM ET Alexander Bublik vs. Maximilian Marterer Round of 32 9:15 AM ET Denis Shapovalov vs. Liam Broady Round of 32 10:00 AM ET Andrey Rublev vs. David Goffin Round of 32 10:30 AM ET Stan Wawrinka vs. Novak Djokovic Round of 32 12:25 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Musetti vs. Hurkacz

Musetti is 17-14 on the year, with zero tournament victories.

Hurkacz has gone 20-12 through 13 tournaments this year, and has secured one tournament title.

In his 31 matches so far this year across all court types, Musetti has played an average of 22.7 games.

On grass, Musetti has played six matches so far this year, totaling 24 games per match while winning 53.5% of games.

Musetti has won 76% of his service games this year, and 30.2% of his return games.

In his 32 matches played this year across all court types, Hurkacz is averaging 32.2 games per match while winning 51.1% of those games.

Through five matches on grass courts this year, Hurkacz averages 28.8 games per match and 10.3 games per set with a 52.1% game winning percentage.

Hurkacz has compiled a service game winning percentage of 83.4% on all surfaces (432-for-518 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 18.4% (94-for-511 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Botic Van de Zandschulp Zhizhen Zhang 2-6, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 Round of 128 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Arthur Fils 7-6, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 128 Lorenzo Musetti Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 Round of 64 Maximilian Marterer Michael Mmoh 7-5, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 64 Hubert Hurkacz Jan Choinski 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 Round of 64 Alexander Bublik Jeffrey John Wolf 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 Round of 64 Quentin Halys Aleksandar Vukic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 Round of 64 Stan Wawrinka Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 64 Andrey Rublev Aslan Karatsev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Round of 64 Denis Shapovalov Gregoire Barrere 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 Round of 64 Alexander Zverev Gijs Brouwer 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 Round of 128 Liam Broady Casper Ruud 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 Round of 64 Daniel Elahi Galan Oscar Otte 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 64 Tommy Paul Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 Round of 64 Roman Safiullin Corentin Moutet 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 64 David Goffin Tomas Barrios Vera 7-6, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 Round of 64 Jiri Lehecka Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 64 Guido Pella Harold Mayot 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 Round of 64 Mikael Ymer Taylor Fritz 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 64 Frances Tiafoe Dominic Stephan Stricker 7-6, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 64 Laslo Djere Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Grigor Dimitrov Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 64

