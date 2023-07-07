The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.543 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .320 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.

Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this season (27 of 43), with more than one hit nine times (20.9%).

He has gone deep in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (25.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (9.3%).

In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .333 AVG .305 .440 OBP .397 .444 SLG .407 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 12 RBI 6 5/11 K/BB 17/9 7 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings