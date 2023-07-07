How to Watch the Rangers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Adolis Garcia and Jeimer Candelario will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals hit the field at Nationals Park on Friday, at 7:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth in MLB play with 120 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas' .461 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have an MLB-best .275 batting average.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.9 runs per game (519 total).
- The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.
- Texas has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Rangers have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.204).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cody Bradford gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the left-hander threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without allowing a hit.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shawn Dubin
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|L 12-11
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Cristian Javier
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
