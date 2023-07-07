On Friday, Josh Jung (coming off going 2-for-5 with two doubles) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Trevor Williams

MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .273 with 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Jung has picked up a hit in 62 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this season (35.3%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 47.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .280 AVG .267 .354 OBP .293 .497 SLG .478 16 XBH 21 9 HR 8 28 RBI 23 53/16 K/BB 51/6 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings