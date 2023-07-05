Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers hit the field against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 118 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in baseball with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .274 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (511 total, 5.9 per game).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.187).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Gray is trying to record his eighth quality start of the season.

Gray is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Jon Gray Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros W 5-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shawn Dubin 7/3/2023 Astros L 12-11 Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Dane Dunning Brennan Bernardino 7/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Heaney Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals - Away Martín Pérez Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals - Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.