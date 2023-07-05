Rangers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (51-35) and the Boston Red Sox (43-43) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-4) to the mound, while Brayan Bello (5-5) will take the ball for the Red Sox.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 33, or 61.1%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Texas has won 33 of its 54 games, or 61.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- No team has scored more than the 511 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Jon Gray vs Ronel Blanco
|July 1
|Astros
|W 5-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Hunter Brown
|July 2
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Shawn Dubin
|July 3
|Astros
|L 12-11
|Martín Pérez vs Cristian Javier
|July 4
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Dane Dunning vs Brennan Bernardino
|July 5
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|July 6
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kutter Crawford
|July 7
|@ Nationals
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Trevor Williams
|July 8
|@ Nationals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|July 9
|@ Nationals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Patrick Corbin
|July 14
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs TBA
