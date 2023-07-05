The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .282 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .274 with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Jung has gotten a hit in 61 of 83 games this year (73.5%), including 24 multi-hit games (28.9%).

In 18.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (15.7%).

In 47.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (19.3%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .280 AVG .269 .354 OBP .296 .497 SLG .480 16 XBH 19 9 HR 8 28 RBI 23 53/16 K/BB 48/6 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings