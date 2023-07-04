Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brennan Bernardino. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|How to Watch Rangers vs Red Sox
|Rangers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Sox Odds
|Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction
|Rangers vs Red Sox Player Props
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .238 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Garver has recorded a hit in 14 of 23 games this year (60.9%), including five multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Garver has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|6
|.267
|AVG
|.150
|.333
|OBP
|.261
|.483
|SLG
|.150
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|22/6
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bernardino takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 31-year-old left-hander has pitched in relief 23 times this season.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has a 2.49 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.