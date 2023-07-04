On Tuesday, Josh Jung (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brennan Bernardino. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 16 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .272.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

Jung has picked up a hit in 60 of 82 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 29 games this season (35.4%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (47.6%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .280 AVG .265 .354 OBP .293 .497 SLG .476 16 XBH 18 9 HR 8 28 RBI 22 53/16 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

