The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Fenway Park

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .308 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in 41 of 65 games this year (63.1%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (35.4%).

He has gone deep in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 65), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this season (32.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 27 .352 AVG .257 .397 OBP .291 .631 SLG .429 16 XBH 11 9 HR 3 22 RBI 12 33/9 K/BB 31/1 1 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings