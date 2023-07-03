Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to outdo Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 114 total home runs.

Texas is third in baseball with a .459 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have an MLB-leading .274 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (494 total).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 15 mark in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.179).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Martin Perez (7-3) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Perez is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Perez will try to extend a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 16 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Tigers W 10-2 Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Cody Bradford Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Jon Gray Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros W 5-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shawn Dubin 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Dane Dunning - 7/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Heaney Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals - Away Martín Pérez Jake Irvin

