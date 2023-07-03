On Monday, Josh Smith (.240 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .217 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 18 of 44 games this season (40.9%), with multiple hits on four occasions (9.1%).
  • In 6.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in five games this year (11.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 34.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 20
.191 AVG .237
.333 OBP .366
.277 SLG .390
2 XBH 5
1 HR 2
2 RBI 4
17/7 K/BB 19/7
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Javier (7-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 30th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.