Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Astros.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .308 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.4% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (18.5%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (32.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (16.9%).
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), with two or more runs six times (9.2%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|27
|.352
|AVG
|.257
|.397
|OBP
|.291
|.631
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|12
|33/9
|K/BB
|31/1
|1
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Javier (7-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 30th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.
