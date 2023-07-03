Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.282 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 2:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .351 with 23 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Seager is batting .421 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 42 of 52 games this year (80.8%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (38.5%).
- In 19.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven home a run in 26 games this season (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 22 games this year (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (19.2%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|21
|.392
|AVG
|.295
|.460
|OBP
|.357
|.692
|SLG
|.489
|22
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|23
|20/16
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Javier (7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 30th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
