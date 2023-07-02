Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-5) for his 16th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Heaney has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Jun. 26 5.2 6 6 6 5 3 at White Sox Jun. 19 5.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 3.2 5 1 1 5 4 at Rays Jun. 9 5.0 4 4 3 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 3.0 6 3 3 5 4

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI (101 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .287/.349/.460 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 66 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .262/.331/.508 so far this season.

Garcia takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 84 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .286/.360/.469 on the year.

Tucker hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 53 RBI (79 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .250/.350/.411 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

