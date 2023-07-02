Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.426 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shawn Dubin and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 88 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 62 of 82 games this year (75.6%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 82), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 33 games this year (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 39 of 82 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.282
|AVG
|.263
|.370
|OBP
|.360
|.460
|SLG
|.375
|17
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|17
|40/23
|K/BB
|39/24
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.57 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Dubin gets the call to start for the Astros, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
