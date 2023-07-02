Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Shawn Dubin on the mound, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .348 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Seager will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.
- In 41 of 51 games this year (80.4%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (37.3%).
- In 19.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven home a run in 26 games this year (51%), including more than one RBI in 21.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|21
|.388
|AVG
|.295
|.459
|OBP
|.357
|.690
|SLG
|.489
|21
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|23
|20/16
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dubin will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander has two appearances in relief this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.