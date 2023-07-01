At +400, the UTSA Roadrunners, one of the better teams in the conference, have the third-ranked odds to win the AAC in 2023. Dig into the futures odds and other stats below prior to placing a futures wager.

Want to bet on any of UTSA's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UTSA American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40)

+400 (Bet $10 to win $40) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on UTSA's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

UTSA 2023 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on its opponents' combined win total last season, UTSA will have the 62nd-ranked schedule this season. The Roadrunners will hit the gridiron for games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes teams that put up nine or more victories and squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Houston September 2 1 - Texas State September 9 2 - Army September 15 3 - @ Tennessee September 23 4 - @ Temple October 7 6 - UAB October 14 7 - @ Florida Atlantic October 21 8 - East Carolina October 28 9 - @ North Texas November 4 10 - Rice November 11 11 - South Florida November 17 12 - @ Tulane November 24 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed UTSA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.