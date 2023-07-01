The favorite entering the 2023 Women's World Cup is the United States, at +250 to win the tournament and -349 to win its group.

United States: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +250 1 1 Odds to Win Group E -349 5 1

United States: Last World Cup Performance

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe led their team at the 2019 World Cup, with each player scoring six goals.

United States: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Vietnam July 21 9:00 PM ET - - Netherlands July 26 9:00 PM ET - - Portugal August 1 3:00 AM ET - -

United States Roster

Name Age Number Club Emily Sonnett 29 14 OL Reign (United States) Alana Cook 26 12 OL Reign (United States) Crystal Dunn 31 19 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Kelley O'Hara 34 5 Gotham FC (United States) Sofia Huerta 30 3 OL Reign (United States) Emily Fox 25 23 North Carolina Courage (United States) Naomi Girma 23 4 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Casey Murphy 27 18 North Carolina Courage (United States) Aubrey Kingsbury 31 21 Washington Spirit (United States) Alyssa Naeher 35 1 Chicago Red Stars (United States) Ashley Sanchez 24 2 Washington Spirit (United States) Julie Ertz 31 8 Angel City FC (United States) Andi Sullivan 27 17 Washington Spirit (United States) Lindsey Horan 29 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Rose Lavelle 28 16 OL Reign (United States) Lynn Williams 30 6 - Sophia Smith 22 11 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Savannah DeMelo 25 9 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Trinity Rodman 21 20 Washington Spirit (United States) Alyssa Thompson 18 7 Angel City FC (United States) Megan Rapinoe 38 15 OL Reign (United States) Alex Morgan 34 13 - Kristie Mewis 32 22 Gotham FC (United States)

