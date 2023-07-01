Trey Lance's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.

Trey Lance Injury Status

Lance is currently not on the injury report.

Trey Lance 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats
15-for-31 (48.4%), 194 YDS (6.3 YPA), 0 TD, 1 INT 16 CAR, 67 YDS, 0 TD

Trey Lance Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 12.46 407 56
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.27 416 51
2023 ADP - 268 33

Trey Lance 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs
Week 1 @Bears 13 28 164 0 1 13 54 0
Week 2 Seahawks 2 3 30 0 0 3 13 0

