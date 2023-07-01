The 2023 win total set for the Texas State Bobcats, 4.5, indicates it's going to be a rough year.

Texas State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
4.5 +140 -175 41.7%

Bobcats' 2022 Performance

  • Texas State ranked 16th-worst in total offense (323.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 49th with 361.4 yards allowed per contest.
  • Texas State put up 220.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (80th in FBS), and it ranked 95th defensively with 244.9 passing yards allowed per game.
  • Last season Texas State was 4-2 at home, but lost every time on the road.
  • As underdogs the Bobcats had just one win (1-7). When favored they went 3-1.

Texas State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Layne Hatcher QB 2,654 YDS (61.9%) / 19 TD / 10 INT
-151 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -12.6 RUSH YPG
Lincoln Pare RB 760 YDS / 5 TD / 63.3 YPG / 4.4 YPC
29 REC / 229 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 19.1 REC YPG
Ashtyn Hawkins WR 55 REC / 582 YDS / 7 TD / 48.5 YPG
Javen Banks WR 19 REC / 271 YDS / 4 TD / 22.6 YPG
Sione Tupou LB 55 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT
Levi Bell DL 45 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
Tory Spears DB 58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Jordan Revels LB 44 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK

Bobcats' Strength of Schedule

  • The Bobcats are facing the 60th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).
  • In terms of toughness, using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Texas State will be facing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this year.
  • In 2023, Texas State will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including four that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that notched three or fewer wins a year ago.

Texas State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 @ Baylor September 2 - -
2 @ UTSA September 9 - -
3 Jackson State September 16 - -
4 Nevada September 23 - -
5 @ Southern Miss September 30 - -
6 @ Louisiana October 7 - -
7 UL Monroe October 14 - -
9 Troy October 28 - -
10 Georgia Southern November 4 - -
11 @ Coastal Carolina November 11 - -
12 @ Arkansas State November 18 - -
13 South Alabama November 25 - -

