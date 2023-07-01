The 2023 season win total set for the Texas A&M Aggies, 7.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

Texas A&M Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 -175 +150 63.6%

Aggies' 2022 Performance

Texas A&M ranked 92nd in total offense (361.7 yards per game) and 52nd in total defense (365.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

On defense, Texas A&M was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best by surrendering only 156.2 passing yards per game. It ranked 84th on offense (219.4 passing yards per game).

A&M was winless away from home last year, but went 4-3 at home.

When underdogs the Aggies picked up only one victory (1-4). When favored they went 4-3.

Texas A&M's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Devon Achane RB 1,102 YDS / 8 TD / 91.8 YPG / 5.6 YPC

36 REC / 196 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 16.3 REC YPG Muhsin Muhammad III WR 38 REC / 610 YDS / 4 TD / 50.8 YPG Haynes King QB 1,220 YDS (55.6%) / 7 TD / 6 INT

89 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 7.4 RUSH YPG Conner Weigman QB 896 YDS (55.3%) / 8 TD / 0 INT Chris Russell LB 43 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK Antonio Johnson DB 47 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK McKinnley Jackson DL 32 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Demani Richardson DB 36 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Aggies' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last season (75), the Aggies have the 35th-ranked schedule in college football.

Taking into account its SEC opponents' combined win total last season (64), Texas A&M has the 10th-hardest conference schedule in college football.

In 2023, Texas A&M will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that accumulated three or fewer wins a season ago.

Texas A&M 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 New Mexico September 2 - - 2 @ Miami (FL) September 9 - - 3 UL Monroe September 16 - - 4 Auburn September 23 - - 5 @ Arkansas September 30 - - 6 Alabama October 7 - - 7 @ Tennessee October 14 - - 9 South Carolina October 28 - - 10 @ Ole Miss November 4 - - 11 Mississippi State November 11 - - 12 Abilene Christian November 18 - - 13 @ LSU November 25 - -

