The 2023 season win total set for the SMU Mustangs, eight, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

SMU Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8 -165 +135 62.3%

Mustangs' 2022 Performance

SMU sported the 14th-best offense last season in terms of total yards (472.8 yards per game), but it ranked 20th-worst defensively (431.4 yards allowed per game).

On offense, SMU was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking seventh-best in FBS by totaling 316.7 passing yards per game. It ranked 73rd on defense (227.8 passing yards allowed per game).

SMU went 4-2 at home last year and 3-3 on the road.

The Mustangs lost every time as underdogs (0-5), but they went 7-1 as favorites.

SMU's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Tanner Mordecai QB 3,524 YDS (65.0%) / 33 TD / 10 INT

100 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 7.7 RUSH YPG Rashee Rice WR 96 REC / 1,355 YDS / 10 TD / 104.2 YPG Tyler Lavine RB 642 YDS / 10 TD / 49.4 YPG / 4.5 YPC Jordan Kerley WR 37 REC / 588 YDS / 6 TD / 45.2 YPG Nick Roberts DB 50 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Nelson Paul DL 39 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Jimmy Phillips Jr. LB 67 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Shanon Reid LB 43 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT

Mustangs' Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (61), the Mustangs have the 22nd-easiest schedule in college football.

Based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (25), SMU has the 22nd-easiest conference schedule in college football.

SMU's schedule features five games against teams with winning records in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more wins and three against squads that picked up less than four wins).

SMU 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Louisiana Tech September 2 - - 2 @ Oklahoma September 9 - - 3 Prairie View A&M September 16 - - 4 @ TCU September 23 - - 5 Charlotte September 30 - - 7 @ East Carolina October 12 - - 8 @ Temple October 20 - - 9 Tulsa October 28 - - 10 @ Rice November 4 - - 11 North Texas November 10 - - 12 @ Memphis November 18 - - 13 Navy November 25 - -

