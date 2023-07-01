The Seattle Mariners (38-42) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-1, 4.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to George Kirby (6-7, 3.26 ERA).

Rays vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-1, 4.45 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (6-7, 3.26 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will send Glasnow (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season with 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.2 walks per nine across six games.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Glasnow has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.26 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.

Kirby is trying for his fourth straight quality start.

Kirby will try to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.26), 13th in WHIP (1.074), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.

