The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve take on Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Saturday, in the second game of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth-best in MLB action with 113 total home runs.

Texas' .459 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .273 batting average leads the majors.

Texas has the most productive offense in baseball, scoring 5.9 runs per game (486 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Texas' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.180).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Eovaldi enters the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi will try to build on a 17-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers W 10-2 Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Cody Bradford Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Jon Gray Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros - Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Dane Dunning - 7/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi James Paxton

