In Week 3 of the 2023 season, Luke Schoonmaker and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Schoonmaker's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Luke Schoonmaker Injury Status

Schoonmaker is currently listed as active.

Luke Schoonmaker 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 1 TAR, 1 REC, 1 YDS, 1 TD

Luke Schoonmaker Fantasy Insights

In Week 2 against the New York Jets, Schoonmaker posted 6.1 fantasy points, tallying one reception on one target for one yard and one TD.

Other Cowboys Players

Luke Schoonmaker 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Jets 1 1 1 1

