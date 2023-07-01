Ludvig Aberg will play at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at the par-72, 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2.

Ludvig Aberg Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Aberg has finished below par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Aberg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Aberg's average finish has been 34th.

Aberg has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Aberg has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 34 -4 281 0 4 0 0 $231,850

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Aberg has played in the past year has been 133 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Aberg's Last Time Out

Aberg finished in the 33rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 77th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Aberg was better than 76% of the golfers (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Aberg fared equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Aberg recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Aberg's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average (7.6).

In that last tournament, Aberg's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Aberg finished the Travelers Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Aberg carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

