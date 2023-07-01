Keldon Johnson 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Keldon Johnson's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player award are +50000. For more stats and information on the San Antonio Spurs player, see below.
Keldon Johnson MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
Keldon Johnson 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Points
|17.5
|437
|Rebounds
|6.5
|163
|Assists
|4.1
|102
|Steals
|1.0
|24
|Blocks
|0.3
|7
|FG%
|47.3%
|160-for-338
|3P%
|35.8%
|49-for-137
Keldon Johnson's Next Game
- Matchup: San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSW
