The 2023 campaign kicks off for Jourdan Lewis when the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants square off at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Jourdan Lewis Injury Status

Lewis is currently listed as active.

Jourdan Lewis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 26 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Cowboys Players

Jourdan Lewis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 Bengals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @Giants 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 1.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Lions 0.0 0.0 3 1 1

