Jake Oettinger 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger is currently +2500 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Jake Oettinger's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +2500 (9th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Jake Oettinger 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|21
|Goaltending Record
|--
|11-7-2
|Shots Against
|19.90
|597
|Goals Against
|2.93
|59
|Saves
|17.93
|538
|Save %
|--
|0.901
Jake Oettinger's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
