Jake Ferguson's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

Jake Ferguson Injury Status

Ferguson is currently not on the injured list.

Jake Ferguson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 22 TAR, 19 REC, 174 YDS, 2 TD

Jake Ferguson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 29.40 312 50 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 61.33 239 30 2023 ADP - 219 27

Jake Ferguson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Giants 3 2 13 0 Week 4 Commanders 1 1 7 0 Week 6 @Eagles 6 4 40 1 Week 7 Lions 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Bears 1 1 1 1 Week 11 @Vikings 2 2 15 0 Week 12 Giants 3 3 57 0 Week 13 Colts 2 2 -1 0 Week 16 Eagles 1 1 24 0 Week 17 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 18 @Commanders 1 1 4 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 1 1 34 0

