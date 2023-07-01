In the 2023 Women's World Cup, Italy is +500 to top Group G. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Italy is +6500.

Italy: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +6500 14 2 Odds to Win Group G +500 14 2

Italy: Last World Cup Performance

Its top scorers at the World Cup in 2019 were Cristiana Girelli and Aurora Galli, with three goals each.

Italy: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Argentina July 24 2:00 AM ET - - Sweden July 29 3:30 AM ET - - South Africa August 2 3:00 AM ET - -

Italy Roster

Name Age Number Club Cecilia Salvai 29 23 - Elena Linari 29 5 AS Roma (Italy) Maria Luisa Filangeri 23 15 Sassuolo Calcio (Italy) Lucia Di Guglielmo 26 16 AS Roma (Italy) Lisa Boattin 26 17 Juventus Turin (Italy) Chiara Robustellini 20 - - Julie Piga 25 - - Elisa Bartoli 32 13 AS Roma (Italy) Martina Lenzini 24 23 Juventus Turin (Italy) Beatrice Merlo 24 13 - Rachele Baldi 28 22 - Francesca Durante 26 22 Inter Milano (Italy) Laura Giuliani 30 1 AC Milan (Italy) Katja Schroffenegger 32 12 ACF Fiorentina (Italy) Valentina Bergamaschi 26 2 AC Milan (Italy) Valentina Cernoia 32 21 Juventus Turin (Italy) Annamaria Serturini 25 15 - Benedetta Glionna 23 7 AS Roma (Italy) Giada Greggi 23 6 AS Roma (Italy) Arianna Caruso 23 18 Juventus Turin (Italy) Sofia Cantore 23 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Valentina Giacinti 29 19 AS Roma (Italy) Emma Severini 19 - - Benedetta Orsi 23 - - Chiara Beccari 18 - - Eva Schatzer 18 - - Giulia Dragoni 16 - - Barbara Bonansea 32 11 - Cristiana Girelli 33 10 Juventus Turin (Italy) Martina Piemonte 25 20 AC Milan (Italy) Flaminia Simonetti 26 7 Inter Milano (Italy) Manuela Giugliano 25 6 AS Roma (Italy)

