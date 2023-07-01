Saturday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) and the Kansas City Royals (23-59) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-4) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (1-3) will get the nod for the Royals.

Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 3-1-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 40 (58.8%) of those contests.

This season Los Angeles has won seven of its 10 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 445 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals have compiled a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (29%) in those games.

This year, Kansas City has won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (304 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.22 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 25 Astros L 6-5 Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown June 27 @ Rockies W 5-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold June 28 @ Rockies L 9-8 Michael Grove vs Kyle Freeland June 29 @ Rockies W 14-3 Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson June 30 @ Royals W 9-3 Bobby Miller vs Alec Marsh July 1 @ Royals - Julio Urías vs Daniel Lynch July 2 @ Royals - Tony Gonsolin vs Brady Singer July 3 Pirates - Clayton Kershaw vs Mitch Keller July 4 Pirates - Emmet Sheehan vs Luis Ortiz July 5 Pirates - Bobby Miller vs Osvaldo Bido July 6 Pirates - Julio Urías vs Johan Oviedo

Royals Schedule