CeeDee Lamb is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Dallas Cowboys kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Giants on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

CeeDee Lamb Injury Status

Lamb is currently not on the injured list.

CeeDee Lamb 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 156 TAR, 107 REC, 1,359 YDS, 9 TD

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 194.60 36 6 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 171.30 54 8 2023 ADP - 14 7

CeeDee Lamb 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 2 29 0 Week 2 Bengals 11 7 75 0 Week 3 @Giants 12 8 87 1 Week 4 Commanders 8 6 97 1 Week 5 @Rams 8 5 53 0 Week 6 @Eagles 10 5 68 0 Week 7 Lions 6 4 70 0 Week 8 Bears 7 5 77 1 Week 10 @Packers 15 11 150 2 Week 11 @Vikings 5 5 45 0 Week 12 Giants 11 6 106 0 Week 13 Colts 7 5 71 1 Week 14 Texans 6 5 33 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 7 7 126 0 Week 16 Eagles 11 10 120 2 Week 17 @Titans 14 11 100 0 Week 18 @Commanders 7 5 52 1 Wild Card @Buccaneers 6 4 68 1 Divisional @49ers 13 10 117 0

