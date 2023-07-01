Brandin Cooks' 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

Brandin Cooks Injury Status

Cooks is currently not on the injured list.

Brandin Cooks 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 93 TAR, 57 REC, 699 YDS, 3 TD

Brandin Cooks Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 88.60 155 49 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 108.49 134 40 2023 ADP - 98 40

Brandin Cooks 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 12 7 82 0 Week 2 @Broncos 10 4 54 0 Week 3 @Bears 7 2 22 0 Week 4 Chargers 7 7 57 1 Week 5 @Jaguars 6 4 20 0 Week 7 @Raiders 5 4 46 0 Week 8 Titans 6 4 73 0 Week 10 @Giants 7 4 37 0 Week 11 Commanders 6 3 70 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 5 5 59 0 Week 16 @Titans 9 4 34 1 Week 17 Jaguars 7 4 39 0 Week 18 @Colts 6 5 106 1

