Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will look to beat Ronel Blanco, the Houston Astros' named starter, on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Astros have +140 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -165 +140 9 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games. For three straight games, Texas and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that span being 8.8 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have compiled a 31-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.3% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Texas has a 17-4 record (winning 81% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 43 times this season for a 43-31-6 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-15 23-17 21-10 28-21 34-22 15-9

