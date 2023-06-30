Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Leody Taveras (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Ronel Blanco. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while batting .296.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- In 64.2% of his games this season (43 of 67), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (29.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 67), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.4%).
- He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|37
|.280
|AVG
|.308
|.325
|OBP
|.363
|.486
|SLG
|.474
|10
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|18
|24/6
|K/BB
|27/12
|4
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Blanco gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.63 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
