The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Thursday, in the final game of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +200 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -250 +200 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 48 total times this season. They've gone 31-17 in those games.

Texas has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times this season for a 42-31-6 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 80% of their games this season, going 8-2-0 against the spread.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-14 23-17 21-9 28-21 34-21 15-9

