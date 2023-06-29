After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 2:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .460, fueled by 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Semien is batting .417 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Semien has picked up a hit in 78.8% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.8% of those games.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (13.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has an RBI in 36 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 61.3% of his games this year (49 of 80), with two or more runs 11 times (13.8%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .274 AVG .289 .330 OBP .352 .440 SLG .480 19 XBH 18 4 HR 7 22 RBI 33 23/15 K/BB 32/17 3 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings