Leody Taveras -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .297 with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 45th in slugging.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (30.3%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Taveras has driven in a run in 20 games this season (30.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (43.9%), including eight multi-run games (12.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 37 .282 AVG .308 .327 OBP .363 .466 SLG .474 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 17 RBI 18 24/6 K/BB 27/12 4 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings