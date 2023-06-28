The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is a game to watch on a Wednesday MLB schedule that includes plenty of compelling matchups.

The Atlanta Braves (52-27) host the Minnesota Twins (40-41)

The Twins will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 19 HR, 51 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 19 HR, 51 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.212 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -160 +137 10

The Seattle Mariners (38-40) take on the Washington Nationals (31-48)

The Nationals will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.244 AVG, 13 HR, 42 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.244 AVG, 13 HR, 42 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.299 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)

SEA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -248 +203 8

The Pittsburgh Pirates (36-42) face the San Diego Padres (37-42)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Andrew McCutchen (.278 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

Andrew McCutchen (.278 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.270 AVG, 14 HR, 41 RBI)

SD Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -162 +138 8

The Baltimore Orioles (48-30) face the Cincinnati Reds (42-38)

The Reds will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.266 AVG, 10 HR, 34 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.266 AVG, 10 HR, 34 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.279 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -167 +141 9.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (43-37) face the San Francisco Giants (45-34)

The Giants will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.320 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.320 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.278 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

TOR Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -121 +102 8.5

The New York Mets (36-43) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (41-38)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.220 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.220 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)

NYM Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -146 +125 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (40-40) host the Miami Marlins (46-34)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.307 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)

Alex Verdugo (.307 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.399 AVG, 3 HR, 38 RBI)

The St. Louis Cardinals (33-45) play the Houston Astros (42-37)

The Astros will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 40 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 40 RBI) HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.248 AVG, 11 HR, 49 RBI)

STL Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -119 -101 9

The Texas Rangers (48-31) take on the Detroit Tigers (34-44)

The Tigers will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.283 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.218 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI)

TEX Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -225 +187 9.5

The Chicago Cubs (37-40) face the Philadelphia Phillies (41-37)

The Phillies will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 5 HR, 40 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 5 HR, 40 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.312 AVG, 9 HR, 45 RBI)

PHI Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -125 +106 8

The Kansas City Royals (22-57) play the Cleveland Guardians (38-40)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 AVG, 12 HR, 38 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 AVG, 12 HR, 38 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -125 +105 9

The Colorado Rockies (31-50) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-34)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.264 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.264 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.319 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

The Los Angeles Angels (44-37) host the Chicago White Sox (34-47)

The White Sox will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 28 HR, 64 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 28 HR, 64 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 43 RBI)

LAA Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -121 +102 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (54-28)

The Rays will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.296 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.296 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)

TB Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -155 +133 9.5

The Oakland Athletics (21-60) face the New York Yankees (43-36)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.264 AVG, 1 HR, 32 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.264 AVG, 1 HR, 32 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.249 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)

NYY Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -150 +128 8

