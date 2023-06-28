Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.391 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Tigers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .804, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .461 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer in his last outings.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 62 of 79 games this year (78.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (34.2%).
- In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.6% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 48 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.276
|AVG
|.289
|.333
|OBP
|.352
|.442
|SLG
|.480
|18
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|33
|23/15
|K/BB
|32/17
|3
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (1-8) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.72, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
